5 killed in landslide at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

At least five Rohingyas were killed and five others injured in landslides due to heavy rainfall at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The incident occurred around 10 am near Balukhali Rohingya camp-10, said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Md Shamsuzzoha confirming the matter.