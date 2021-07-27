Air chief Hannan adorned with Air Chief Marshal Rank Badge

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Chief Marshal on Tuesday.

He was adorned at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban, reports UNB.

“Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf was adorned as the air chief with the (four-star) rank badge of Air Chief Marshal,” PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told UNB.

Later, the Prime Minister wished the Air chief’s success in his duties.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Director General of Special Security Force (SSF) Major General Md Majibur Rahman and PM’s Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were, among others, present.

Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Marshal on June 13 last, a day after he took over as the Chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).