Bangladesh reports highest ever 258 deaths from Covid-19 in a last 24 hrs

Bangladesh for the second day in a row reported the highest ever deaths from Covid-19 as 258 people died of the virus in 24 hours until Tuesday 8am.

With 247 deaths, the country hit the record yesterday after reporting below 200 deaths per day during Eid vacation.

Also, the death rate went up to 1.66% as the rate stood at 1.65% a day ago.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases saw a slight dip today as 14,925 people tested positive for the virus during the 24 hours period.

The country set the record in daily infections reporting 15,192 cases in the previous day.

During the same period, the positivity rate dropped to 28.44%, as the health officials tested the record number of 52,478 samples in 639 labs across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 19,779 and the case tally increased to 11,94,752 so far.

In line with the national record in deaths, the Dhaka division also saw an alarming surge in deaths reporting the highest 84 casualties. Single-day deaths also grew up in Chattgram with 61 dying there. Besides, 50 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 13 in Barishal, 11 each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and seven died in Sylhet.

The mortality gap between males and females also narrowed as the daily death toll among women shot up to 120 against 38 male deaths. This is for the fourth day that the death toll among women crossed 100.

Meanwhile, 12,439 patients recovered from the virus, pushing up the recovery rate at 85.58%.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.