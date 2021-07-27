Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has, son coronavirus infected

Ruling Awami League advisory committee member and former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has been infected with coronavirus.

After remaining sick for several days, his samples were tested on Sunday (July 25) and the result came positive.

Along with Muhith, his eldest son Shahed Muhith has also been infected with Covid-19.

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith is now undergoing treatment at his Banani residence at the advice of physicians. His physical condition was learnt to be well.

Delta Hospital Limited’s chairman Abu Saleh Abdul Muiz, younger brother of Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, sought blessings of all for the recovery of AMA Muhith on behalf of their family.