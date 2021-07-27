UK records 131 more Covid deaths, 23,511 new cases in a 24 hrs

The UK has recorded 131 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

These deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

It has been the highest number of daily deaths since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 131 more deaths have brought the total to 129,303.

Meanwhile new infections have continued to dip daily, with the UK recording just 23,511 Covid cases.

Tuesday marked the seventh day in a row in which the daily cases had dropped.

It comes as it was predicted the coronavirus pandemic in Britain will largely be over within three months, a leading epidemiologist said on Tuesday.

Professor Neil Ferguson hailed the UK’s world-leading vaccine roll-out for having “fundamentally changed the equation” in combating the disease.

“The effect of vaccines has been huge in reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death and I’m positive that by late September/October time we will be looking back at most of the pandemic,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We will still have Covid with us, we will still have people dying from Covid but we will have put the bulk of the pandemic behind us.”

There have been 37,459,060 second jabs of the total 84,112,856 vaccines rolled out across the UK.

It comes as holidaymakers have been waiting to find out the update for the latest travel review.

The next review outcome is expected to be announced on either August 4 or 5.