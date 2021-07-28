Another ‘Oxygen Express’ from India arrives in Bangladesh

Another Oxygen Express of Indian Railways entered Bangladesh carrying a second tranche of 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) as the country’s Covid-19 daily-death toll reach up to 250.

The train, carrying the oxygen in 10 containers, departed for Bangladesh from Tatanagar in India at 9:50 am local time on Tuesday and reached Bangladesh through Benapole on Wednesday morning, sources at Bangladesh Railway said.

The oxygen is being imported by Linde Bangladesh, which engages in the production and distribution of industrial and medical gases, anaesthesia, welding products and equipment and ancillary equipment.

The ‘Oxygen Express’ is a special train service in India that delivers supplies of oxygen.

The first oxygen shipment from India, also organised by Linde Bangladesh, arrived by train on Saturday.