Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 20,000

Bangladesh’s death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 mark on Wednesday as 237 more died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With the latest fatalities, the number of total deaths now stands at 20,016.

During this timeline, 16,192 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 12,12,982.

Health authorities also reported 13,470 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,35,884 according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 639 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 56,157 and tested 53,877.

With this, a total of 76,12,588 samples were tested in the country.

Among 237 deaths, 149 are male and 88 female, the press release said, adding that nine were in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s, 34 in their 40s, and 44 in their 50s while 123 were above 60 years.

The infection rate is 31.12 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 15.91 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 85.54 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.65 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 41,96,785 people globally and infected 19,61,72,848 while 17,78,17,262 made recovery as of today afternoon.