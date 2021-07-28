Esha Deol on father’s opposition to her joining films

After making her mark in Bollywood, Esha Deol is currently enjoying her stint with short films Ek Duaa.

Ek Duaa is an emotional story of a mother and daughter. The film which is part of the Voot Film Fest has also been produced by her under the banner Bharat Esha Films.

However, readers would remember that during their visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, mother Hema Malini had revealed that father Dharmendra was not keen on Esha entering showbiz. While her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were already actors, we wondered if girls always have it tough when it comes to making their own paths.

“I was approached for Ek Duaa as an actor but when I heard the script, it did something different to me,” she shared, The Indian Express.

Esha further said that turning into a producer was a different experience as she felt more responsible when she was on the set.

Sharing more about the short film, which has been directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the actor called it a ‘beautiful story’. Stating that it has a beautiful narrative, Esha said.

Ek Duaa brings alive the prevalent issue of discrimination against girl child in our society. While times have changed today, we asked Esha if she and her sister Ahana Deol ever faced any kind of discrimination while growing up.

She shared, “Not really and not to an extent that it personally affected me. Since childhood, I have been strong-headed and knew exactly what I want to do and what not.”

Also starring Rajveer Ankur Singh and Barbie Sharma, Ek Duaa is streaming on Voot. Esha Deol will also be starring in Disney+ Hotstar’s Voot that is being headlined by Ajay Devgn.