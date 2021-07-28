Five children of a family killed in Taknaf landslide

Five children belonging to the same family were killed in a landslide in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Shukkur, 16, Mohammad Jubayer, 12, Abdul Latif, 10, Kohinur, 14, and Jainab Akter, 8. They were the sons and daughters of Syed Alam, residents of Pahari Gram Vilejar Para under Hnila union.

The incident took place 15 hours later of Ukhiya Rohingya camp landslide incident.

Confirming the matter, the union parishad chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali said chunks of mud fell on the house of of Alam at about 2am due to torrential rainfall.

Being informed, the chairman, upazila administration and others visited the scene.

Four other family members were also injured in the incident and they were admitted to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, five Rohingyas, including three children, were killed in a landslide at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya upazila.