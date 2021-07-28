Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics

Germany drew level after a fine free-kick from Eduard Lowen on the edge of the box but couldn’t find a winner.

Ivory Coast will play Spain on Monday for a place in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Brazil brushed past Saudi Arabia 3-1 and will play Egypt in the next round.

They took lead through Matheus Cunha, but Saudi Arabia equalised through Ali Faraj and the two sides went in level at the break.

Brazil re-took the lead through Richarlison and the Everton forward added another in injury time to seal the win.

New Zealand will play Japan in the quarter finals after they drew 0-0 with Romania, the Romanians are out.

Elsewhere, South Korea destroyed Honduras 6-0 to set up a quarter final with Mexico, they were 3-0 up by half time thanks to goals from Hwang Ui-jo and two from Won Du-jae.

They added another three after break courtesy of a second from Hwang Ui-jo, one a piece from Kim Jin-ya and Lee Kang-in.

They will play Mexico in the quarter finals and Honduras are out.

SPAINFUL FOR ARGENTINA

Egypt will play Brazil for a place in the semi-finals after they beat Australia 2-0.

They took the lead on the stroke of half time through Ahmed Rayyan and Mahmoud Hamdi doubled their advantage late on.

The Spaniards took the lead through Mikel Merino midway through the second half before Argentina found a late equaliser through Tomas Belmonte.

However the point was not enough for Argentina to progress.

Mexico are through to the quarter finals and will play South Korea after comfortably beating South Africa 3-0.

Alexas Vega put the Mexicans 1-0 up and Luis Romo doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time.

South Africa were down to ten men after Tercious Malepe was dismissed and shortly after Henry Martin sealed the victory with a third.

Mexico also ended the game with ten men after Carlos Rodriguez was dismissed.

Hosts Japan are through to the quarters after beating France 4-0 in Yokohama.

They were 2-0 up by half time thanks to goals from Kubo and Sakai after a very impressive first-half display.

Miyoshi added a third in the 70th minute – and moments later France were down to ten men after Kolo Muani was sent off for stamping on Miyoshi’s calf.

Japan added a fourth in injury time after Maeda finished off a flowing move and will play New Zealand in Monday’s quarter final.