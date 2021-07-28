OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval

A device called ‘OxyJet,’ developed by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), to ensure high flow of oxygen to Covid-19 patients without any electricity supply, has been approved by the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

The DGDA has approved making of 200 units of the device for the time being.

DGDA spokesman Mohammad Salahuddin, and the device’s inventor Dr Taufiq Hasan confirmed journalists about it on Wednesday night.

“We have learnt some time ago that the Drug Administration has given approval of producing 200 OxyJet device. We hope that the device will contribute to contain coronavirus infection at this crucial time,” said Dr Taufiq Hasan, who is also an assistant professor of Biomedical Engineering Department at BUET.

Dr Taufiq Hasan, head of the BUET research team, said, “Our goal was to create a simple device doctors can use with minimal training. OxyJetcan easily be used for patients in the hospital as well as at home. It can be used to supply up to 60 liters of oxygen to patient at general bed of hospital.”

He said it requires Tk 2 lakh to Tk 5 lakh to buy a high-flow nasal cannula. But, the BUET invented device would cost Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 only.

The OxyJet development team consists of Research Assistants Meemnur Rashid, Kaisar Ahmed Alman, Farhan Muhib, Lecturer Md Kawsar Ahmed, and Saeedur Rahman, under the supervision of Dr Taufiq Hasan of BUET’s Department of Biomedical Engineering.