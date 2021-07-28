Sylhet sees record 17 Covid deaths in a day

Sylhet Office : Sylhet Division recorded the deaths of 17 more Covid-19 patients in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, the highest in a day in the division since March last year.

According to the division’s health directorate office, 14 of them died in Sylhet district, two in Moulvibazar and one in Sunamganj — taking the division’s death toll to 655 as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some 1,870 samples from around the division were tested in the past 24 hours and 736 of them came back as positive — yielding a positivity rate of 39.36% and taking the total number of cases to 37,654.

During the same period, 57 people were also hospitalized around the division. Currently, 386 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

So far, a total of 29,578 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the division.