Australia Cricket team arrives in Dhaka

Australia Cricket team has arrived in Dhaka to play five Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against Bangladesh Cricket team.

After arrival in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon, Australia Cricket team will directly go to the InterContinental Hotel Dhaka.

Bangladesh Cricket (T20I) team also arrived in the capital from Zimbabwe on Thursday morning.

Bangladesh team will play five T20I matches against Australia. All the matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the city’s Mirpur. The matches will be held on August 3, 4, 6, 7, 9. The matches will start at 6.00pm.