Bangladesh lowers Covid-19 vaccine age to 25

People of 25 years of age and above around Bangladesh will now be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccines as the government again has lowered the age limit.

Such citizens will be able to register for the vaccine through the Surokkha website from Thursday.

A visit to the website, the government platform for Covid-19 vaccine registration, showed that the new age limit was already in place and is now open to 25-year-olds and above.

Earlier this month, the government had brought down the age limit from 35 to 30 for vaccine registration as the Covid-19 pandemic situation continues to spiral around the country.

That decision was taken at a meeting of the health authorities on July 18, which had also decided that the age limit will be lowered by five years every week until the age cut-off for vaccination drops to 18 years.

The move to lower the age limit to 30 years had come only 14 days after the government set the cut-off to 35 years as its efforts to procure the Covid-19 vaccine from different sources started to bear results.

Bangladesh has received several consignments of Covid-19 vaccine doses from China’s Sinopharm and the US’ Pfizer and Moderna – the latter two under the global Covax program – since May this year.

The nationwide vaccination campaign had kicked off with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on February 7 this year.

But the vaccination drive was stalled in late April after the Serum Institute of India (SII), the manufacturer supplying the shots to Bangladesh, stopped export when a disastrous second wave of the pandemic hit India.

Bangladesh then reached out to several Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers across the world, including China, Russia and the US, to procure vaccine doses.

Until Wednesday morning, the country had recorded 20,016 deaths from Covid-19 and a total caseload of 1,210,982 since March last year.

Till Wednesday, 4,298,086 people were administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a little over 1.525 million of them are waiting for the second dose.

The government plans to start administering the second dose of this vaccine with the 245,000 doses received recently from Japan as a gift under the Covax facility.

Meanwhile, 1,666,698 people received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine till Wednesday morning while a total of 17,424 received both doses.

Also, 50,235 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine so far and 288 people have been administered the second dose.

Some 481,715 people have also received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine till now.