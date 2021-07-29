Bangladesh reports 239 new deaths, 15,271 new cases in a day

The health authorities reported 239 more deaths across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, raising the total death toll to 20,255.

During the same period, 15,271 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of cases to 1,226,253, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday evening.

The test positivity rate was reported to be 29.21% between 8am Wednesday and 8am Thursday, with 52,282 samples tested in the country.

Bangladesh is experiencing the worst bout of the pandemic, with more than 25% of the total coronavirus deaths reported in July this year.

A total of 5,513 deaths have been logged so far in July, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic.

At the same time, 14,336 people recovered from the disease in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,050,220.

Of the 239 deceased – 123 men and 116 women – one was between the age of 91 and 100 years, 14 were between 81 and 90 years, 43 were from the age group of 71-80 years, 65 were from the 61-70 age group, 57 were from the 51-60 age group, 26 were from the 41-50 age group, 15 were from the 31-40 age group, 14 were from the 21-30 age group, three were from the 11-20 age group and one was aged below 10 years.

Dhaka logged 6,996 cases, the highest among the divisions followed by Chittagong with 3,768 cases, Khulna with 1,019, and Rangpur with 748.

Dhaka division reported 76 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 57 deaths.

Khulna division counted 45 deaths while Barisal had 14, Sylhet 14, Rajshahi 13, Rangpur 10, and Mymensingh nine.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.65%.