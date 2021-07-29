Body of missing woman recovered after a month in Moulvibazar

Kamalganj (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday after one month of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Suchitra Shabdakar, 40, wife of Subash Bauri, a resident of Patrakhola Tea Garden area in the upazila. She was a cleaner of the tea garden.

Police and local sources said Suchitra went missing about a month and six days back.

Out of suspicion, the deceased’s daughter Sima started forcing her father to know what happened to Suchitra.

At one stage, Subas confessed of killing her and dumped the body on the courtyard of the house.

Later, locals caught him and handed him over to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2:30pm and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Yardaus Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.