CMCH reports 1st case of black fungus

An elderly woman has been diagnosed with black fungus at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the first Mucormycosis case in the district.

Victim Ferdousi Begum, aged around 60, recently recovered from COVID-19. She has been undergoing treatment for black fungus or Mucormycosis at the hospital for the last 3-4 days, said Dr Suzat Pal, head of CMCH’s medicine department.

According to family sources, Ferdousi tested positive for deadly coronavirus on July 3. After treatment for 10-12 days, she tested negative on July 15. But she had to admitted to CMCH again following post-COVID complications.

“Our suspicion came true after a biopsy report confirmed that the woman has black fungus,” Dr Sujat said.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, “The black fungus patient will be referred to Birdem General Hospital in Dhaka soon.”