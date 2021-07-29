Curry Chefs savours success at a culinary masterclass

A team of Curry Chefs from across the Britain given food for thoughts to raise their game after meeting some of the biggest names from the food and hospitality industry at a culinary masterclass in London.

The team from Curry Life Chefs Club, joined around 150 restaurateurs and chefs at the Crown Plaza Hotel London’s Docklands.

The Curry Life Culinary Workshop took place with many attendees welcoming the chance to gather together for the very first time since March 2020. Restaurateurs, chefs, hotel owners and influential industry figures enjoyed a networking session over canapés and drinks, before

sitting down for a three-course dinner, with entertainment from a harpist. The workshop featured a keynote speech, talks on technology, a vegan cooking demonstration and a Curry Life Chefs Club presentation.

Guests observed a one-minute silence to remember colleagues who passed away during Covid-19 before Syed Belal Ahmed, editor of Curry Life magazine, took to the stage, with his welcome speech echoing many of the attendees’ thoughts “While the industry has reopened for business, there are many challenges ahead,” he said.

“But I am very optimistic, many curry houses are run by people of Bangladeshi origin and we are very resilient. We can survive every natural calamity and get our industry back on track.”

Ahmed cautioned that the industry cannot ignore the pandemic and highlighted how it needs to improve and make changes.

“The pandemic has taught us many lessons, about adopting digital techniques and taking advantage of online ordering systems and new technology,” he said. “We need to look at our restaurants and create value. While staff shortages are crippling the hospitality industry, we

have no shortage of talent.”

Colman Cawe, director of fundraising at the British Asian Trust, Curry Life’s charity partner, gave a short message via video link, before the keynote speech from entrepreneur Salima Vellani, founder of Absurd Bird restaurants and food tech brand KBox. She outlined how she has grown her businesses and brands, and the importance of being authentic.

“This curry sector has come together to support each other, bringing to life the notion of resilience, grit and overcoming obstacles,” she said. “Within every obstacle is an opportunity – what matters is what you do with what you get given.”

Chef Oli Khan also took to the stage, focusing on how technology can play a major role in the curry industry’s future success, highlighting techniques such as digital menus, online orders, mobile marketing, and search engine optimisation. When it comes to cooking, however, he urged chefs not to abandon traditional cooking methods such as the tandoor oven, in favour of technology upgrades such as combi ovens.

“As a chef, you must not forsake authentic cooking methods,” he says. “During the pandemic, people had more time and craved food cooked in a traditional way – we need to respect this.”

Sam Smith, a contributor to Curry Life and social media expert, delved deeper into digital marketing techniques, highlighting the benefits of tools such as Facebook and Google. The event also featured a live vegan cooking demonstration from best-selling author Mridula Baljekar, who has recently published her latest book, Indian Vegan & Vegetarian.

Baljekar spoke about how people have become more conscious of their health post-pandemic and how they are increasingly turning to meat-free diets, before cooking Kairas – a dish of sweet peppers in a rich sauce, featuring turmeric and cashew nuts.

The event was held together with support from headline sponsor Just Eat, with additional event partners including Unisoft Solutions, CLCC and Travel Links Worldwide.