Jayatu’s ‘Story of Hill’ depicts the lifestyle of indigenous people

Virtual art exhibition titled ‘Story of the Hill’ by artist Jayatu Chakma has depicted the life style of indigenous people. A total of 36 artworks of are being showcased at exhibition.

Organised by EMK Center, the exhibition will concluded today.

To depict the life of the hill tribes, Jayatu Chakma uses the traditional medium of painting, primarily on a two-dimensional surface. His figurative language is based on some symbolic depiction of his own beliefs, and his aesthetic world is mostly based on fiction.

Along with realistic indigenous people beings, his paintings depict the symbolic character of many local birds and animals, as well as the clothes or various artifacts utilized in their daily life trip.

The satire and ridicule of the state are especially noticeable in the characters centering on the contemporary events that took place in the mountains.

The exhibition began on July 19. Interested art lovers can view the exhibition at https://www.emkcenter.org/exhibition

Jayatu Chakma shares passion and enthusiasm since his childhood. He has graduated from Institute of Fine Arts, University of Chittagong and Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. He teaches drawing in a Chittagong school.