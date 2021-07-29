Rab arrests Helena Jahangir

Helena Jahangir, who has recently been relieved from the Awami League’s Women Affairs sub-committee, arrested on Thursday night, a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) source told journalists.

Earlier, RAB conducted raid at the residence of Helena Jahangir at her Gulshan residence at about 8:00pm, said RAB’s Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moyeen.

He said Helena Jahangir’s residence was raided on the basis of various charges. Details will be known after the raid, he said.

Awami League issued an official press release on Sunday relieving Helena Jahangir from the party’s Women Affairs sub-committee. It said Helena Jahangir was a member of AL’s Women Affairs sub-committee. But, she has been relieved from the member post due to her recent anti-organisational activities spread on a social medium.

A day after her relieving from the sub-committee, Helena Jahangir appeared on Facebook live and burst into tears.She also denied all the allegations brought against her.

Helena Jahangir, also the founder and CEO of Joyjatra Television, became the member of Awami League’s Women Affairs sub-committee on January 17 this year.

Earlier in December 2020, she became Cumilla North District Awami League’s advisory committee member. She collected the party nomination form in late Abdul Matin Khasru’s seat following his death, but did not receive the party nomination.

Helena Jahangir has come under strong criticism following her announcement through Facebook to make leaders. She announced to appoint presidents and general secretaries at upazila, district and abroad under the banner of an organisation called “Bangladesh Awami Chakurijibi League.”