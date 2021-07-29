Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31

In the wake of surges of coronavirus infection, the government has extended the ongoing vacation at all educational institutions of the country at secondary and high secondary levels up to August 31.

Besides, the vacation at Ebtedaye and Qaumi madrasas has been extended up to August 31.

It was stated in a press release sent by MA Khair, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, on Thursday.

The press release said since the coronavirus situation has deteriorated further across the country and lockdown remains in force, the Ministry of Education has extended the vacation at secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions in consultation with the Covid-19 National Consultant Committee for protecting the health of students, teachers, employees and guardians and taking their overall safety into consideration.