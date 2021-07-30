7.81 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive from Japan on Saturday

The second consignment of 7,81,320 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country on Saturday.

A freight flight of Nippon Airways (ANA) carrying the consignment departed Narita Airport Terminal-1 at 10.40pm (Japan’s local time). The shipment is scheduled to reach Dhaka on Saturday morning.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan saw off the consignment of the Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine at the airport, sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Daily Observer Online on Friday night.

With the latest shipment, the vaccines received from Japan reached 10 lakh doses.

This delivery is part of Japan’s announced commitment of supplying over 30 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in phases to Bangladesh under the WHO-COVAX mechanism.

From the Embassy, Political Counsellor and Head of Chancery of Mission, Sheikh Farid and First Secretary Tushita Chakma were present with the ambassador.

On July 24, Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan which were brought in Dhaka by a flight of Cathy Pacific Airways.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received the consignment at the airport. Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito handed over the consignment to the Foreign Minister.