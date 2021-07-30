DGHS for continuation of lockdown

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) has recommended for continuation of the ongoing nationwide lockdown considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Talking to journalists, Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, on Friday said, “We have recommended the authorities concerned to continue the lockdown. Vaccination drives, however, will not be hampered amid the lockdown.”

“The infection will definitely rise, if restrictions are withdrawn. However, there is pressure to open factories. But if the infection increases, we will face difficulty in accommodating patients in hospitals,” he said.

The DG also stated that that there is a plan for one crore vaccination every month.