Helena Jahangir on 3-day remand in DSA case

A Dhaka court on Friday evening placed Helena Jahangir, who has recently been relieved of Awami League Women Affairs sub-committee, on a three-day remand in a case filed against her under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

She was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s court at about 7:50pm on Friday. Afterward, police pleaded to the court to place her on a five-day remand for questioning in a case filed with Gulshan Police Station. After the hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury placed her on a three-day remand.

Earlier, a case was filed against her under the Digital Security Act with Gulshan Police Station after she was handed over by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at about 5:45pm, said Gulshan Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Hasan.

Helena Jahangir was arrested by RAB at about 12:15am today (Friday) after four hours of raid into her Gulshan residence by RAB from 8:00pm on Thursday that continued till 12:15am. Then she was picked up on a jeep to RAB Headquarters at Uttara in Dhaka for interrogation.

During the raid, RAB seized huge quantity of imported liquor, casino game playing equipment, walkie-talkie, and knives from Helena Jahangir’s residence.

At a press conference held at RAB Headquarters on Friday afternoon, it was told that five cases would be filed against Helena Jahangir.

Khondker Al Moyeen, Director of the Legal and Mass Media Department of RAB, stated it while addressing the press conference.

He said the cases would be filed against Helena Jahangir under the Liquour and Narcotics Control Act, Wildlife Protection Act, Special Powers Act, Digital Security Act and Telecommunications Act.

Besides, RAB raided at Joyjatra IP Television office of Helena Jahangir at Mirpur Section-11 and seized various equipment from there.

Recently, Awami League relieved Helena Jahangir from the party’s Women Affairs sub-committee due to her recent anti-organisational activities that had spread on Facebook.

A day after her relieving from the sub-committee, Helena Jahangir appeared on Facebook live and burst into tears. She also denied all the allegations brought against her.

Helena Jahangir, a director of the FBCCI, came under strong criticism following her announcement through Facebook to make leaders. She announced to appoint presidents and general secretaries at upazila, district and abroad under the banner of an organisation called “Bangladesh Awami Chakurijibi League.”

Helena Jahangir, also the founder and CEO of Joyjatra Television, became the member of Awami League’s Women Affairs sub-committee on January 17 this year. Earlier in December 2020, she became Cumilla North District Awami League’s advisory committee member. She collected the party nomination form in late Abdul Matin Khasru’s seat following his death, but did not receive the party nomination.