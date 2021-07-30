Japan to extend Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo

Japan’s government is to extend a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and impose the measure in four more regions, as cases surge a week into the pandemic-postponed Olympics.

The Japanese capital reported a record number of new infections on Thursday as daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, report news agencies.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have reported 27 new cases related to the event – the highest daily figure yet – although they insist there is nothing to suggest a link to rising infections in Japan.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is acting “with a sense of urgency” and would announce a decision today on widening anti-infection measures.

Tokyo’s current virus emergency, which shortens restaurant and bar opening hours and bans them from selling alcohol, is due to end August 22, but the government plans to extend it until the end of the month.

Japan’s coronavirus outbreak has been less deadly than in some countries, with around 15,000 deaths in total, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.

Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated, and Mr Suga said that inoculations were bringing down infection rates among the elderly.

Olympic organisers reported 27 new cases related to the event on Friday, including three athletes.

It brings the total this month to 225, including 98 who came from abroad for the Games.

Organisers say around 39,800 people have come to Japan for the event, and deny the Games is driving infections.

“As far as I’m aware there’s not a single case of an infection spreading to the Tokyo population from the athletes or Olympic movement,” International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said.