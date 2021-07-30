Labour MP Apsana Begum NOT GUILTY in housing fraud trial

Apsana Begum, Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse in London has been found not guilty in a trial regarding council house fraud.

Begum said:

“This case has been driven by malicious intent and has caused me great distress and damage to my reputation.

“I would like to say a sincere thank you to all my legal team and all those who have shown me solidarity, support and kindness

“As a survivor of domestic abuse facing these vexatious charges, the last 18 months of false accusations, online sexist, racist, and Islamophobic abuse, and threats to my safety, have been exceedingly difficult.

“I also thank the jury for vindicating me, and the judge for presiding over this trial.

“I will be consulting and considering how to follow up so that something like this doesn’t happen again to anyone else

“I would now like to get on with my job of representing my constituents – opposing the negligent covid decisions made by Johnson’s reckless Tory Government which has caused so many families to lose loved ones who should still be with us today and so much hardship that could have been avoided.

“My comrades and friends, in Poplar and Limehouse, and beyond, have stood by me, I have and will always stand by them.”

Her lawyer, Raj Chada, added:

“I am delighted that Apsana has been found not guilty. Prosecutors and investigators need to better understand and consider how victims of coercive control and domestic abuse behave and how they are treated by the criminal justice system

“Thankfully Apsana can continue serving her constituents and highlighting the issues that are important to them.”