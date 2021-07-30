RAB seizes liquor, casino equipment from Helena’s residence

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) “seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment, foreign currencies and deer skins” during a four-hour raid on Helena Jahangir’s residence at Gulshan in the capital on Thursday night.

The elite force started drive at 8:00pm, according to RAB Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu.

“Following the raid, RAB detained Helena and took her out of the residence at 12:15am. Helena will be taken to the RAB Headquarters where she will be quizzed,” Palash added.

Helena, a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and chairperson of Joyjatra TV, recently lost membership of the Awami League’s sub-committee on women’s affairs for “breaching party disciplines.”

The sub-committee removed Helena for her “involvement with the Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League,” a group which has no official connection with the ruling party.