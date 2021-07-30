Starc brother in Olympic final

Brandon Starc, younger brother of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, has qualified for the men’s high jump final of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday.

The 27-year old, who finished 15th during the last Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, made it to the final with a jump of 2.28 metres in the men’s high jump Group B qualifications.

A total of 13 competitors will play in the high jump final on August 1 at the same venue.

Brandon, who is four years younger than Mitchell, earlier won the gold medal in the high jump event of the 2018 Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia.

Mitchell is currently in Dhaka with the Australia national cricket team for a five-match T20 international series against hosts Bangladesh, scheduled to start on August 3 at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Mitchell’s wife Alyssa Healy is an Australian women’s national team cricketer.