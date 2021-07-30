Sylhet division reports highest 802 Covid cases, 17 deaths in a single-day

Sylhet division on Friday morning logged as many as 802 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, the division’s highest single-day figure this year.

Of the fresh Covid cases in the division, 464 are from Sylhet district alone. So far, 21,525 people have been infected with Covid-19 in this district.

Besides, 39,116 people have been found infected with the virus in the division up to now.

Besides, 17 more Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Sylhet division during the 24- hour period, officials said.

Of the total deaths, 14 died in Sylhet and three in Moulvibazar districts, raising the death toll from the virus in the division to 684.

On Wednesday, the Sylhet division reported the highest single day records in both the number of deaths of 17 and 736 new cases.

Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, director (health-Sylhet division), said 413 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,320.

Currently, 402 people are undergoing treatment with Covid symptoms in Corona hospitals of the division, he said.