UK reports 29,622 new Covid cases, 68 deaths in a 24 hrs

UK has reported another 29,622 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,830,774, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also recorded another 68 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,583. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

In the week ending July 24, infection rates continue to increase in various parts of Britain — around one in 65 people were estimated to have had COVID-19 in England, one in 65 people in Northern Ireland, and one in 160 in Wales, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, the rate dropped in that period in Scotland, which stood at around one in 110 people.

England lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown mainly due to the progress of its vaccination program. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 71 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.