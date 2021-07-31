Bangladesh reports 218 more Covid deaths, 9,369 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh logged and additional Covid deaths of 218 people and 9,369 cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning.

With the latest statistics, the total death toll hits 20,685 and infections to 12,49,484 since it had recorded the first death from the viral disease on March 18, 2020.

The daily test positivity rate is 30.24 per cent.

Among the deceased, 134 are male and 84 female patients.

The Directorate General of Health Services came up with the latest statistics on its daily Covid press release.

A total of 30,980 samples have been tested during the reporting period across the country at 649 laboratories while Bangladesh had tested 77,40,894 as of July 31.

In the past 24 hours, 14,017 patients recovered from the viral disease totaling the recovery to 10,78,2012.

In case of the divisions, Dhaka logged the highest death toll of 67 and Chattogram logged 55 deaths. Besides, 27 Covid patients died in Khulna division, 22 in Rajshshi, 16 in Rangpur, 12 in Mymensingh, 10 in Barishal and nine died in Sylhet division.

The DGHS data did not mention the number of people who died with Covid symptoms.

Reports received from Khulna, Rajshshi, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal, Chattogram, Satkhira, and Mymensingh districts said that at least 62 patients died at the Covid units of hospitals in the districts in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Of the deceased, 27 were Covid patients and 35 had Covid symptoms, according to the reports.

Of the deceased, four died in Khulna, 13 in Rajshahi, seven in Kushtia, six in Chuadanga, six in Barishal, four in Clhattogram, six in Satkhira, and 16 more patients died in Mymensingh during the time, New Age correspondents in the districts, quoting officials of the hospitals and health department, reported.