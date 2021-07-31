Cluster admission test likely to be held September

The cluster admission test for 20 general and science and technology universities may be held in September,

The concerned committee has already finished all necessary activities to hold the examination.

Prof Munaz Ahmed Noor, the Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University and convener of the Technical sub-committee on Admission Tests, confirmed the matter on Saturday.

He said, “The decision has been taken at a recent meeting of the committee. After the lockdown, the results of the applicants will be published. And the processing for the application for the second time will be started. Hope that, the admission test will be held in September.”