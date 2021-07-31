Garment workers’ rush at Paturia ghat

Defying the ongoing strict lockdown, workers of garments and other export-oriented factories gathered at Paturia ghat on Saturday morning as they have started to return the capital.

A Ro Ro ferry with three goods-laden trucks and huge number of passengers reached the ghat at 10am from Daulatdia ferry ghat.

Social distance and hygiene rules are being ignored. The passengers have to pay two or three times more fares.

One of the garment worker Aklima said, “Office admin told to join workplace from August 1. For this, we have to go Dhaka to join work.”

BIWTC Aricha ghat DGM Zillur Rahman said, “There are eight ferries operating for emergency vehicles. But the garment workers are returning to the capital through the ferries.”