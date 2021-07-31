Helena used to blackmail powerful people developing ties with them: RAB

Helena Jahangir, who was relieved from Awami League women affairs sub-committee, is now on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the city’s Gulshan police station.

Police said Helena Jahangir disclosed sensational information on the first day of her remand. The controversial businesswoman allegedly used to blackmail influential persons developing relationship with them. Them she used to realise money from them.

“We’ve received information that Helena Jahangir used to extort money from them (influential persons of the state) through blackmail. We’re looking into the matter,” said Commander Khondker Al Moyeen, Director of the Legal and Mass Media Wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), at the RAB Headquarters in the capital on Saturday.

The elite force official said, “Helena didn’t remain stopped for a particular individual. She got acquainted with different types of people every day. She targeted everyone whoever she felt necessary to her. She took photographs with different types of individuals at different times and had spread to social media to realise her objectives. It’s the real reason behind our case against her. She made negative remarks on important persons of the state which brought embarrassment to them. Even, people felt embarrassment for her remarks.”

Al Moyeen said, “If our higher authorities feel that the RAB will investigate the case, we will proceed through proper channel. However, it will depend on the decision of higher authorities.”

The RAB official said Helena Jahangir’s husband had been working at garment factories since 1990. Later, he started business with others on partnership. Now, he owns five business establishments. We have learnt that Helena has realised different amounts of money from different individuals alluring them to employ in television and other agencies over the last two years.

Moyeen further said, “Helena told us that she has 15 to 16 flats. Besides, she is associated with several foundations. She used to spend the money for her foundation which she extorted from people through blackmail. Local people call her ‘Pallimata’ after she distributed relief in Sunamganj. She also brought money from expatriates in the name of running her foundation. She could not make any satisfactory how she used those amounts.”

Helena Jahangir lost her membership from Awami League Women Affairs sub-committee following her controversial role over an organisation called “Awami Chakurijibi League.” Afterward, the RAB conducted raid into her residence for four hours. After the raid, she was arrested. During the raid, RAB seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment and deer hides from her flat.