Being the victim of harassment and humiliation by the officials at Sylhet Osmani International Airport, a Bangladesh-born British woman said she would never come to the soil of Bangladesh if her parents go back to the United Kingdom.

Coming to Facebook live, she said, “I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh. I have become the victims of serious humiliation.”

It is learnt that Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities suspended an official and transferred another to Dhaka on charge of harassing and humiliating Bangladesh-born British citizen Jamila Chowdhury.

Jamila Chowdhury could not depart for the UK on Wednesday (July 28) by her scheduled flight due to unprecedented harassment and humiliation by the Biman officials concerned posted at Sylhet Osmani International Airport. Later, the Biman authorities found proof of the crimes of Biman officials and took action against them on Saturday (July 31).

However, concerned circles think that the action taken against the Biman officials responsible for the crime was too lenient. Nothing would happen to them subsequently.

Tahera Khondker, deputy general manager (Public Relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said Md Mokhlesur Rahman, junior ground services officer, was suspended, while supervisor Kawsar Ali Mondol was shifted to Dhaka withdrawing from Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

Bangladesh Biman’s station manager at Sylhet Osmani International Airport Chowdhury Md Omar Hayat said on Saturday night that the authorities concerned formed a committee with an official with the rank of general manager to investigate the matter.

It is learnt that receiving information about her father’s illness, Bangladesh-born British citizen Jamila Chowdhury arrived in the country leaving her children behind in the UK.

She was scheduled to return to the UK by a flight of Bangladesh Biman (BG 201) at 2:40pm on Wednesday (July 28). She also booked a hotel in the UK for quarantine. She reached at the Osmani International Airport three hours before her scheduled departure. During the check-in at the airport, there were three luggages with her.

The weight of the luggage was higher than the specified weight. Despite her frequent requests, the Biman officials concerned didn’t issue boarding pass in her favour and she could not board on her flight.

In a video filmed by Jamila Chowdhury shows that she went to drop a complaint in the complaint box at the airport. When she sought a complaint form, the official suggested her to contact with the station manager. When she wanted to meet the station manager, another Biman official said he was on the second floor. She also desperately tried to contact with several other officials, but failed.

Jamila Chowdhury said: “The weight of my three luggage was somewhat higher. However, when I wanted to take a luggage, they told me that the gate was closed. Earlier, the Biman authorities told me that they would allow me 53 kgs. I was also asked to pay Tk 26,000. But, I declined to pay the amount and told them to carry only one luggage. At that time, the authorities told me that the counter had already been closed. I would not be able to leave the country.”

“I sought help from many people right at the airport, but none had approached to me with helping hands. I entered the airport three hours before my scheduled departure. In spite of it, I could not go to the UK. Even an official seated on the desk called me a ‘mad’ throwing my passport on my face.”

On Friday (July 30) evening, a delegation of Biman Bangladesh Airlines led by district manager Faruque Alam went to the house of Jamila Chowdhury in Sylhet and expressed regret. At that time, they confirmed Jamila Chowdhury’s UK-bound air ticket for August 4 and assured her of providing all kinds of cooperation. They also assured her of punishing the officials responsible for the incident of that day after investigation.

On Saturday, the Biman authorities punished two officials responsible for the incident. They were asked to report going to Dhaka. But, they could not leave Sylhet on Saturday as the domestic flights remain suspended.