Police detains Dhallywood actress ‘Eka’

Dhallywood actress and model Eka was arrested from her residence at Hatirjheel in the capital on Saturday evening over the allegation of torturing on her domestic help.

The house help Hazera Akhter was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Harun-Ar-Rashid, duty officer of Hatirjheel Police Station, told the Daily Sun that on information, Eka tortured Hazera, a team of police rushed to the actress’s residence at Bandhu Nibash in West Rampura.

The officer said the policemen sent the house help to the hospital and brought the heroine to the police station after showing arrest.

A case is underway against her, he added.