Second consignment of AstraZeneca Vaccines arrive from Japan

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque received the second consignment of AstraZenca Vaccines from Japan on Saturday (July 31).

Cathay Pacific Airways arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport carrying 7,81,320 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccines from Japan at 3:15 pm Saturday.

Senior Secretary of Health Service Division Lokman Hossain Miah and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki were also present there.

Foreign Minister received first consignment of AstraZeneca Vaccines of 2,45, 200 doses on July 24.