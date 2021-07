Former General Secretary of Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation Shamsul Alam Anu died of cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. He was 79.

Shamsul, who was the former General Secretary of Wari Club, breathed his last at his residence in the capital.

He was also the General Secretary of the South Asian Table Tennis Federation for a long time.

The veteran sports organiser left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.