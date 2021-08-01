21,056 candidates pass 41st BCS preliminary test

Public Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday published the results of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary test with 21,056 candidates coming out successful, said a PSC press release.

The qualified candidates are eligible to sit for the written exams.

The results can be viewed on the PSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) or via short message service (SMS) on Teletalk mobile operator service.

The preliminary test was held on March 19.

Earlier, the BPSC published the circular for the 41st BCS, seeking applications for 2,166 posts.