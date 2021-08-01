6 killed in Madaripur road crash

At least six people were killed and two others injured after a goods-laden truck fell into a roadside ditch after hitting Toll Plaza of Haji Shariatullah Bridge on Shibchar Expressway of Madaripur district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Nirmal Mandol, 28, Mainul Islam Sohan, 25, Pulak, 22, Miraj, 30, Arif, 25 and Hannan Gazi, 35.

According to police and fire service sources, the Dhaka-bound truck from Barguna carrying some workers fell into the ditch after its driver lost control over the steering at Haji Shariatullah Bridge area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 9:00pm, leaving two dead on the spot and six others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to different hospitals including Faridpur and Panchchar Royal Hospital where four others succumbed to their injuries.

Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station, confirmed the matter.