68 more return to Dhaka from Thailand by special flight

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok has facilitated repatriation of a group of 68 Bangladeshi, Indian and Thai nationals from Thailand to Bangladesh by a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

The flight was arranged on a self-payment basis in line with Bangladesh Government’s commitment to extend all possible assistance and support to stranded Bangladeshis abroad, reports UNB.

The Biman Bangladesh flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in this regard.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok has so far facilitated 16 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in Bangladesh and Thailand.

Officials of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consular and other assistance for their departure formalities.