Bangabandhu murder trial held, but conspirators yet unmasked: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that although justice for the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members have been ensured, identities of the conspirators could not be revealed yet.

“The identities of those behind the conspiracy will come out one day,” she expressed hope while inaugurating a voluntary blood and plasma donation programme.

Krishak League launched programme at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondu 32 on marking the month of mourning that began today. The Prime Minister joined the programme from her official residence Ganobhaban through video conferencing.

Narrating the identities of those behind the scene of the conspiracy, the Premier said, “Killers Farook and Rashid told in an interview with the BBC that they had linked with the then deputy army chief Ziaur Rahman. He assured them of extending his support if they became successful. It is clear that Zia had a relation with Khandaker Moshtaque Ahmed.”

UNB adds: Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, said her prime task was to put the killers, involved directly, under trial and materialise the dreams of the Father of the Nation regarding the country and its people.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said she did not go to the path of digging out who was behind the conspiracy. “My first priority was to change the fate of poor and hungry people, and improve their livelihoods.”

The prime minister mentioned that there is nothing beyond her desire except materialising the dreams of her father.

“I want to see smiles on the faces of the people of Bangladesh, and change their fate. I want Bangladesh to prosper as a developed country getting free from hunger and poverty, and for its people to move in the world arena with their heads high as a victorious nation,” she said.

Hasina said if the Covid-19 pandemic had not hit Bangladesh the country would have been able to continue its development pace towards prosperity uninterruptedly. “This pandemic hit the whole world but we’ve been able to run our economy for which we greatly focused on agriculture.”

The prime minister briefly described the various steps taken for the betterment of agriculture during the pandemic and before it.

Regarding the killing of August 15, she said that anti-liberation forces had captured state power after the August 15 carnage.

“Their level and nature of thought was aligned with Pakistanis who had assumed Bangladesh would never ever be able to rise its head. That’s why they killed the Father of the Nation, and I wonder how our people got involved in this!” she said.

Hasina mentioned that Bangabandhu had enough trust in the people of Bangladesh and these people gave a huge blow to his trust by killing him brutally.

She said it is clear that there was a link between Khondaker Mostaq and Ziaur Rahman.

“Through the killing of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh had totally deviated from the ideals and spirit of the Liberation War,” she said, adding that the only aim of the killing was to destroy the emergence of Bangladesh and its victory.

Awami League presidium members Matia Chowdhury and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL agriculture and cooperatives secretary Faridun Nahar Laily, office secretary and PM’s special assistant Barrister Biplab Barua, Krishak League president agriculturist Samir Chanda and general secretary advocate Umme Kulsum Smriti also spoke at the event.

A one-minute silence was observed in the beginning of the programme to show respect to the martyrs of August 15, and munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls.