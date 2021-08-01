Biman suspends flights on 7 international routes

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended its flights on seven international routes till August 15 next.

It was stated through a notice on Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ website on Sunday (August 1).

According to the notice, Biman has cancelled international flights in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic, lack of passengers, and travel restrictions imposed by different countries.

The seven international routes where Biman suspended its flights till August 15 are Manchester of the United Kingdom, Medina of Saudi Arabia, Bangkok of Thailand, Kuwait, Kathmandu of Nepl, Kolkata and Delhi of India.