Freight train operations on Chilahati-Haldibari begins after 56 years

Regular freight train operations on Chilahati-Haldibari rail route between Bangladesh and India have resumed after long 56 years on Sunday (August 1).

A frieght train arrived at Chilahati Railway Station in Bangladesh at about 12:00 noon. Some 150km will be saved in transporting goods through this railway route between Bangladesh and India.

Earlier at about 1:00pm on Thursday (July 29), two engines of India’s north-east frontier left India’s New Jalpaiguri Station. Then the train entered the Chilahati Railway Station crossing the Chilahati border in Nilphamari starting from Haldibari on an experimental basis and then returned to Haldibari Railway Station.

It is learnt that stone and wheat will be brought through the freight trains at the beginning from India. Besides, the oxygen carrying trains will be able to run on this route. However, this freight train having 40 compartments will bring boulders from the river in Darjeeling.

The commodities that can be imported to Bangladesh from India through this rail route include stones and boulders, food grain, fresh fruits, chemical fertilizer, onion, chilies, garlic, ginger, fly ash, clay, limestone, and wood.

From Bangladesh to India all exportable commodities are permitted.

After the partition in 1947, seven rail links were operational between India and Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) until 1965.

Presently, there are four rail links between Bangladesh and India are operational.

They are Petrapole (India)–Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India)–Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India)–Rohanpur (Bangladesh), Radhikapur (India)–Birol (Bangladesh).

The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link is one such route that was operational till 1965.

The leadership of both Bangladesh and India are committed to reviving all the pre-1965 railway links between the two countries.

The restoration work was undertaken by the railways of both countries to revive this rail link.

After the restoration, this railway link between Haldibari (India) and Chilahati (Bangladesh) was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India during the PM level virtual bilateral summit on December 17, 2020.