‘ICUs are death beds for patients’

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is actually the ‘death bed’ for a patient. The possibility of recovery becomes low if a patient is sent to the ICU, said Professor Dr ABM Maksudul Alam, Principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College.

“So, generally we try to avoid ICUs,” he said taking part in a virtual bulletin organised by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday (August 1). “Those who are put on mechanical ventilation, their return to life becomes low.”

Professor Dr Alam said most of the coronavirus infected people don’t need oxygen, and some of them need oxygen at the advice of doctors. “Only one per cent of Covid-19 infected patients need to place at ICU. So, there is nothing to be panicked about the ICUs.”

“If you become infected, avail the advice of doctors. If necessary, they will arrange oxygen. Many get scared. Patients become recovered through simple treatment.”

Professor Dr Alam said, “We have been going through a pandemic. Bangladesh has attained much capability to face this pandemic. The capabilities of hospitals as well as the number of beds have also increased.”

“But, if we cannot lower the infection, this capability will become useless,” he said.

Explaining his experiences of Covid-19 treatment, he said only 10 to 15 per cent coronavirus infected patients get admitted to hospitals. Many also need oxygen when their condition deteriorates. “Oxygen is a kind of medicine. It brings harms to patients if it is used unnecessarily or without the advice of doctors. A total of 593 patients get admitted to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital till Sunday, but only 108 of them required HDU and ICU supports,” he said.

Professor Dr Alam further said: “If we don’t follow the health guidelines, and reduce the rate of infection, it would not be possible to accommodate patients raising the number of beds and arranging the medical equipment. We will face an uncertain future if we don’t follow the health rules.”