Torturing domestic help: 2 cases filed against actress Eka

Two separate cases have been filed against Dhallywood actress and model Eka, who was detained on Saturday night on charge of torturing her house help.

Tortured Hazera Akhter, 30, who is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station.

Police filed another case under narcotics control act over recovery of drugs from the actress’ house.

Earlier, the actress arrested from her residence at Bandhu Nibash in West Rampura in the capital on Saturday evening for torturing domestic help.

Hajera was working in different houses including the film actress’s apartment in the Ulon area.

Inspector (operation) of Hatirjheel police station, Golam Ajam said they were informed of the incident through a phone call in helpline number 999 in the afternoon.

They rescued injured Hajera from the apartment and sent her immediately to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

“The housemaidhad injury marks on her head and hands”, said police sources.

Hajera’s husband said Eka asked Hajera on Saturday to stay overnight for help in shifting to a new house. But she declined. A furious Eka then asked her not to come the next day.

“As Hajera asked for her dues when she was told to stop coming for work from the next day, Eka hit her with some heavy object. Hearing her scream a neighbour informed the police ”, said Hajera’s husband.