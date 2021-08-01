UK reports 24,470 new coronavirus cases, 65 deaths in a 24 hrs

UK has reported another 24,470 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,880,667, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 65 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,719. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown mainly due to the progress of its vaccination program. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

Discounted meals and cheaper cab rides will be offered to customers who get a COVID-19 jab, as part of a British government-led attempt to further boost the uptake of vaccines, Sky News reported on Sunday.

To encourage young people to get vaccinated, brands such as Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims will offer incentives like a free slice of pizza if they get a jab, according to the Sky News report.

More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 72 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.