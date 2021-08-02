3 cases filed against Dr Eshita

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has filed three cases against Dr Ishrat Rafique Eshita who was arrested from city’s Mirpur on charge of cheating people introducing herself as as a scientist, researcher and representatives of different international organisations,

RAB-4 filed the cases with Shah Ali Police Station against Eshita and her associate Didar, said ASP ANM Imran Khan, Senior Assistant Director, Legal and Media Wing of RAB headquarters.

One of the cases was filed under Narcotics Control Act, 2018 while a fraud case and another under Digital Security Act.

Shah Ali police OC Md Asaduzzaman said police will produced both the arrested persons to the court in the afternoon with 10 day’s remand prayer.

The so-called medical doctor and researcher Ishrat Rafique Eshita and her accomplice Shahidul Islam Didar were arrested by RAB during a drive at about 9:30am on Sunday at a house at 481,2/a, North Ibrahimpur, Mirpur 13, Dhaka.

After her arrest, RAB seized fake identity cards, fake business cards, fake seals, fake certificates, passports, laptop, 300 yaba pills, five bottles of foreign liquor, two uniforms of Brigadier General, ranks, badges and mobile phone from the house.

Arrested Ishrat Rafique Eshita is a medical doctor by profession. She used to introduce herself as a discussant, medical scientist, researcher, PhD holder, human rights activist, organiser, Brigadier General etc. Eshita also used to claim that she held important posts at different international organisations. In fact, she has no other degree except an MBBS from a private medical college. But, she had put all the higher degrees of medical science beside her name. ‘globaljournals.org’ website shows Eshita claims her qualifications as MBBS (CBMC,B), MPH (BSMMU), MD,DO (Hyperbaric Medicine, ACHM,USA); Medical Scientist & Researcher, PhD candidate.