Bangladesh records 246 more Covid deaths, 15,989 new cases in 24-hr

Bangladesh has registered 246 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 21,162.

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,280,317 after 15,989 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8:00 am Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the highest numbers of deaths and cases among the eight divisions, logging 76 fatalities and 7,660 infections in a day. Chattogram tallied 64 deaths and 3,315 cases, Khulna 30 deaths and 1,373 cases, Rajshahi 22 deaths and 724 cases.

Nationwide, another 15,482 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,108,748.

As many as 53,462 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.91 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.60 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.65 per cent.

Globally, over 194.78 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.