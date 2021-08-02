BCB announces 17-man squad for Australia T20s

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 international series against Australia on Sunday midnight.

The series will kick off on August 3 and to be continued till August 9 with all the matches scheduled to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

A set of key players like Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and young leg-spinner Aminul Islam is going to miss the series due to injury and personal reasons.

All of whom were part of their recent Zimbabwe T20I series but had to leave the bio-secure bubble due to injuries and personal tragedies.

Squad: Mahmudullah (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain and Rubel Hossain.